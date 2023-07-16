Community gathers for day of peace in Strip District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A day of peace was held in the Strip District on Sunday to help bring the city together and promote non-violence.

There was a block party atmosphere in the Strip District as community members gathered at Salem's Market in the Strip District to promote keeping peace in Pittsburgh's streets.

Former WAMO disc jockey Sly Jock and his daughter Kiki Brown spearheaded the organization of this event after Sly Jock was given a proclamation from Mayor Ed Gainey that said he could use the day of July 16 however he saw fit to help bring the community together.

"I was going to do an old school party and picnic and I just prayed on it, and God just said 'day of peace,'" Sly Jock said. "And something hit me, because every time I am waking up, someone is getting shot here or shot there, so just one day of peace. Just put the guns down one day."

One of the groups taking part today was Iron Cross Community Ministries. Iron Cross is not a church but rather a street ministry that directly focuses on decreasing violence through religious teachings.

Proceeds from a t-shirt sale were going directly to this organization and its Operation Amani. Pastor Cornell Jones is grateful for people like Sly Jock and Kiki for doing something positive to help both the ministry and the community. Jones says people need to keep getting involved.

"My biggest thing really is pushing people to stop being on the sidelines and get involved," Jones said. "We are so much more powerful when we work together, and everybody finds their role. And one of the things I push really hardcore is, we are the village, coming back to the village that everybody saw their role and their purpose to help the community heal and help the community find their purpose in violence prevention.