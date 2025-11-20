David Dausey introduced as Duquesne University's next president

Duquesne University has named David Dausey as its next president, the 14th in the history of the school.

"Provost Dausey stood out among a very distinguished and accomplished group of applicants from around the country, all of whom admired both our storied mission and the great momentum Duquesne has right now," said Diane Hupp, Chair of the Board of Directors at Duquesne and president of UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. "I am thankful to the faculty, administrators and board members who served on the search committee who listened and weighed carefully input from the key constituents of the Duquesne community, including Spiritans, students, faculty, emeritus faculty, alumni and community partners.

During his introductory press conference, Dausey emphasized his dedication to making Duquesne a vibrant campus community and expanding the university's reach as a premier national Catholic university.

David J. Dausey has been introduced and appointed as the 14th president of Duquesne University.Dausey will take over for current Duquesne University president Ken Gormley on July 1. Duquesne University

"I look forward to stewarding this institution's reputation and to expanding what is possible for our students," Dausey said.

"Provost Dausey has earned the trust and respect of faculty and staff across the University," said Gormley. "David has exhibited creativity and leadership not only when it comes to Duquesne's faculty research and teaching but also in shaping a vision for the University."

"He has been a key part of our momentum and played a leading role in the establishment of our new medical school and other major initiatives," Gormley added. "David has developed valuable networks with alumni, regional leaders, foundation executives, the Spiritan community and others. I am thrilled that he will help lead Duquesne into its next great era."