Dave Parker, MLB Hall of Famer and longtime Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder, dies at age 74

Dave Parker, the longtime Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder, who was a two-time batting champion, National League MVP and member of the 1979 World Series championship team, has died at the age of 74.

The Pirates took to social media on Saturday to confirm the news.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Hall of Famer Dave Parker," the team said in a social media post.

Parker will be enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame next month. Parker was also named an inaugural member of the Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Fame in 2022.

Outfielder Dave Parker #39 of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Parker played for the Pirates from 1973-83.

Nicknamed the "Cobra," Parker played 11 of his 19 MLB seasons for the Pirates from 1973 to 1983.

He finished his career with a .290 batting average, 339 home runs, and 1,493 RBI while winning back-to-back batting titles in 1977 and 1978.

Parker led the National League with a .338 average, 215 hits and 44 doubles in 1977. He followed up his 1977 campaign by becoming the 1978 National League Most Valuable Player after slashing a .334 average with 30 home runs and 117 RBI.

A seven-time All-Star, Parker was also named MVP of the 1979 All-Star Game.