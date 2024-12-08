Former Pirates outfielder Dave Parker voted into into National Baseball Hall of Fame

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Dave Parker has been voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, it was announced on Sunday.

Parker played 11 of his 19 MLB seasons for the Pirates from 1973 to 1983.

He will be the 45th former player, manager or executive in the Hall of Fame who spent some of their professional careers with the Pirates and the 14th person to enter the Hall who spent the majority of their career with the Pirates, including Jake Beckley, Max Carey, Fred Clarke, Roberto Clemente, owner Barney Dreyfuss, Ralph Kiner, Bill Mazeroski, Willie Stargell, Pie Traynor, Arky Vaughan, Honus Wagner, Lloyd Waner and Paul Waner, according to a media release from the Pirates.

Parker finished his career with a .290 batting average, 339 home runs, and 1,493 RBI while winning back-to-back batting titles in 1977 and 1978.

Parker led the National League with a .338 average, 215 hits and 44 doubles in 1977. He followed up his 1977 campaign by becoming the 1978 National League Most Valuable Player after slashing a .334 average with 30 home runs and 117 RBI.

A seven-time All-Star, Parker was named MVP of the 1979 All-Star Game.

"I was the best player in the league," Parker said. "I don't think anybody could do everything the way I did."

The official induction ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, July 27, 2025, in Cooperstown, New York.