Dave McCormick holds campaign event in Pittsburgh at VFW

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dave McCormick was in Pittsburgh on Thursday for a campaign event.

McCormick spoke to a group of veterans at Morningside VFW Post 3945 in Pittsburgh's Morningside neighborhood, telling them that he believes he is the answer when it comes to leadership in the Senate in Pennsylvania. McCormick campaigned with Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan.

"We need Dave McCormick as the next United States senator from the commonwealth of Pennsylvania," Sen. Sullivan told the crowd.

McCormick, who served as an officer in the Army during Operation Desert Storm in 1991, immediately targeted his opponent, Sen. Bob Casey.

"A lack of courage, a lack of moral clarity, a lack of leadership, that's what's taking our country in the wrong direction," McCormick said.

He also questioned Casey on economic policy that he says is locked arm in arm with the Biden administration.

"Bob Casey is running on Bidenomics, 60 percent of Pennsylvanians live paycheck to paycheck," McCormick said.

After the event, KDKA-TV asked him about plans to protect and help veterans, including funding increases for the Veterans Administration, specifically for veterans health care.

"It just needs to be well-spent funding," McCormick said. "If it's the money that is going to the heart of the problem, which is a mental health crisis among veterans that's leading to suicide, absolutely."