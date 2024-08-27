Dave and Andy's Homemade Ice Cream shop reopening under new ownership

New owners reopening Dave and Andy's ice cream shop in Oakland

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A popular ice cream shop in Oakland that recently closed its doors will be reopening soon under new ownership.

New owners are taking over Dave and Andy's Homemade Ice Cream located along Atwood Street.

The shop closed at the end of April after more than 40 years.

Sarah Kasten says her and her family are longtime lovers of the shop and her parents even had their first date there!

After becoming family friends with the former owners, they're taking up the reins and learning the original ice cream recipes from former employees.

The shop could open as soon as September 7.

The family says to stay tuned to social media for updates.