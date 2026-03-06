Watch CBS News
Former Pittsburgh City Council President Darlene Harris dies

Patrick Damp
Former Pittsburgh City Council President, Darlene Harris, has died, according to Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O'Connor's office. 

Harris was on the Pittsburgh City Council for more than a decade, where she represented the North Side, Strip District, and a portion of downtown. 

"I'm so sorry to hear about the loss of my former colleague on City Council, Darlene Harris," O'Connor said in a statement. "My heart is with her family, children, and grandchildren, and the North Side community, whom she loved. Darlene led a life of service to her community as an advocate, School Board Director, and City Council member that spanned over 40 years. Born in Brighton Heights and growing up in Spring Hill, she was a North Sider through and through. I was glad to be her friend and colleague on City Council." 

Harris left the council in 2019 after she lost a primary election to Bobby Wilson. 

"I always fought for my community," Harris told KDKA-TV on the day of her final meeting

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.   

