Dangerous, recalled toys still on sale

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's the most wonderful time of the year. For many kids, Christmas time equals 'toy time' and if you are rushing out to get toys for the little tots on your list, just know that some toys being sold may be counterfeit or worse, may have a recall placed on them.

Recently, the 37th annual "Trouble in Toyland" safety report was released by the Denver-based, Public Interest Research Group, warning parents that as of October they were able to purchase more than 30 recalled toys from US retailers in store and online.

The reason many of the toys were recalled – everything from choking hazards to laceration risks to potential poisoning.

Toys on this list included stuffed animals, action figures, musical toys, and even bath toys for toddlers.

And the report says that consumers should not only be looking out for recalled toys, but counterfeit toys being sold that don't necessarily meet mandatory US Safety Standards.

It is important to note it is not illegal for a retailer to sell a recalled toy, but once a toy is recalled, it should be pulled from the shelves or from online. The problem is, some toys slip through this protective net for one reason or another.

So what is the answer to making sure the toys you are buy this year are safe? Experts say, do you research ahead of time. Look up potential purchases online before you buy and make sure that you are not trying to buy toys from websites you have never heard of before.

The majority of toys you buy will be totally safe this holiday season, but again, research what you are buying just to be safe.