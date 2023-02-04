Watch CBS News
Dancing Gnome Brewery teams up with Humane Animal Rescue for new IPA release

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

SHARPSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Dancing Gnome Brewery hosted a release party for its new IPA.

It's a partnership with the Humane Animal Rescue.

Each month, the brewery will release a new IPA that's named after one of the animals the rescue cares for, and they'll even be on the can.

Some of the proceeds will also go to the rescue.

Saturday's party took place at the Dancing Gnome Brewery in Sharpsburg from noon until 3 p.m.

