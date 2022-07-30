Watch CBS News
Local News

Dance Africa: Pittsburgh returns to the city

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Dance Africa: Pittsburgh returns to the city
Dance Africa: Pittsburgh returns to the city 00:50

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - You can have fun and learn about different cultures today at the 10th annual Dance Africa: Pittsburgh event.

It's currently underway at the Homewood-Brushton YMCA, as well as tomorrow at the Kelly Strayhorn Theater, starting at 3 PM.

It's filled with community, culture, and dance--all focusing on the richness of arts in the African diaspora.

In addition to the demonstrations, there are also classes where you can learn.

"There will be five different classes that will be representing Guinea, Senegal, Cuba, and Ghana," Erin Perry said. Perry acts as the Executive Director for Legacy Arts Project.

"It's open to the public. There is a fee to participate, but it's a great opportunity for people to have an immersive experience with traditional dance, brought straight from people who represent the cultures they are sharing with us," Perry added.

The cost of a class starts at $25.

First published on July 30, 2022 / 5:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.