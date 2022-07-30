Dance Africa: Pittsburgh returns to the city

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - You can have fun and learn about different cultures today at the 10th annual Dance Africa: Pittsburgh event.

It's currently underway at the Homewood-Brushton YMCA, as well as tomorrow at the Kelly Strayhorn Theater, starting at 3 PM.

It's filled with community, culture, and dance--all focusing on the richness of arts in the African diaspora.

In addition to the demonstrations, there are also classes where you can learn.

"There will be five different classes that will be representing Guinea, Senegal, Cuba, and Ghana," Erin Perry said. Perry acts as the Executive Director for Legacy Arts Project.

"It's open to the public. There is a fee to participate, but it's a great opportunity for people to have an immersive experience with traditional dance, brought straight from people who represent the cultures they are sharing with us," Perry added.

The cost of a class starts at $25.