Daedalum art exhibit coming to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new, immersive art exhibit is coming to Downtown Pittsburgh this summer.

Daedalum is a maze of 19 egg-shaped domes with colors illuminating inside that change intensity and hue every hour based on the position of the sun.

It'll be in the Cultural District from July 1 through Sept. 4, 2023.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking here.