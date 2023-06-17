Daedalum art exhibit coming to Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new, immersive art exhibit is coming to Downtown Pittsburgh this summer.
Daedalum is a maze of 19 egg-shaped domes with colors illuminating inside that change intensity and hue every hour based on the position of the sun.
It'll be in the Cultural District from July 1 through Sept. 4, 2023.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking here.
