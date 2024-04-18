DA Zappala to tour Kennywood and ensure safety efforts ahead of opening weekend

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- Allegheny County's district attorney will be visiting and touring Kennywood Park today to ensure the park's safety efforts before they open for the season on Saturday.

District Attorney Stephen Zappala will be at the park this morning at 10:00 this morning.

Kennywood implemented several new safety and security features last year after there was a shooting inside the park in September 2022.

The park worked with the DA's Office and State Police to put together a plan to increase safety and focused on things like improved fencing, implementing a chaperone policy, and increasing police presence.

"Last year's events were a prime example of what can be accomplished by coming together as a team," said Zappala. "Prioritizing safety requires a continued partnership with constant attention, and the ability to enhance safety measures."

Zappala threatened to block Kennywood from opening last year if they did not improve security and cooperate with making the park a safe place to take children or a family.

3 injured during shooting at Kennywood's Phantom Fall Fest

A night of fake scares turned into real fear as a shooting sent parkgoers scrambling the night of September 24, 2022.

Three people were injured in a shooting at Kennywood Park in 2022. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

A total of three people were shot. Two 15-year-old boys and a 39-year old were all treated for non-life threatening injuries. Witnesses reported two groups of young people involved in a fight.

A gun was recovered from the park and was traced back to being stolen from a vehicle in Ohio.

One of the 15-year-old boys who was shot was charged in connection with the shooting, but those charges were dismissed during a preliminary hearing.

Detectives at the time said they believe a feud between two groups of teens from different parts of the area is what ultimately sparked the gunfire.