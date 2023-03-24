District Attorney Stephen Zappala threatens to block Kennywood opening day
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - Kennywood's opening day might be pushed back, according to District Attorney Stephen Zappala.
In a press conference on Friday morning regarding the dangers of modifying and manipulating firearms, he also said he would attempt to block the park's opening day if they fail to meet his security recommendations.
Kennywood is scheduled to open on April 22 but has been under the microscope after a shooting last September left three injured during Phantom Fall Fest.
RELATED STORIES:
- 3 shot, including 2 teens, at Kennywood in West Mifflin
- Questions raised after 3 people shot at Kennywood's Phantom Fall Fest
- Family of man shot at Kennywood shares story: 'Terrified. Terrified. So terrified.'
- Kennywood increasing security and perimeter enhancements following triple shooting during Phantom Fall Fest
- Charges dropped against teen arrested in Kennywood shooting
In response, Kennywood made several changes to its security protocols, but clearly, Zappala believes they are not enough.
Stay with KDKA-TV News for more on this developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.