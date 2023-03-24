District Attorney Stephen Zappala threatens to block Kennywood opening day

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - Kennywood's opening day might be pushed back, according to District Attorney Stephen Zappala.

In a press conference on Friday morning regarding the dangers of modifying and manipulating firearms, he also said he would attempt to block the park's opening day if they fail to meet his security recommendations.

Kennywood is scheduled to open on April 22 but has been under the microscope after a shooting last September left three injured during Phantom Fall Fest.

In response, Kennywood made several changes to its security protocols, but clearly, Zappala believes they are not enough.

