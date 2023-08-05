DA Stephen Zappala raises concerns over consulting group's report on Pittsburgh Police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - District Attorney Stephen Zappala is raising concerns over a contract Mayor Ed Gainey's Office has with a consulting group.

Matrix Consulting Group issued a report last month on the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and its staffing and response times.

Zappala said that a number of concerns over the study have been brought to his attention.

He also raised concerns over the way Matrix Consulting Group was chosen.

"That contract was procured in a legal, ethical, and transparent fashion," Deputy Mayor Jake Pawlak said in response. "We stand behind the process by which their services were secured and the questions now arising from that process, I believe are frivolous and are either misguided or politically motivated."

The deputy mayor went on to admit that there was no formal bidding process but he did say the city was exempt from doing so because it was heading into a contract negotiation with the Fraternal Order of Police. Adding that they were entitled to get information from an independent source.

He said he is more than happy to address the matter before City Council.