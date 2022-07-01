Watch CBS News
DA shuts down 'nuisance bar' Sweeney's Steakhouse after double shooting

By Ross Guidotti

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Sweeney's Steakhouse and Pub in Rostraver Township was shut down because it was a threat to public safety, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said Friday.

Citing several recent violent incidents, including a double shooting on Sunday, Ziccarelli along with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board closed the restaurant, calling it a nuisance bar. 

It comes after owner Debra Hardy posted on Facebook earlier this week, saying doors were closed after nearly 26 years. 

"We would like to thank our loyal customers who have supported us throughout the years and will cherish the many wonderful and fun memories that were had," the post said. 

Ziccarelli, however, says her office was the one that closed the eatery down and it needed to be done. 

"It is my determination that this is the only way to abate the problems that have brought violence to this community and placed law enforcement officers in grave danger," Ziccarelli said.

The restaurant is for sale and Ziccarelli made clear if new ownership is found, it will be allowed to resume operations.

