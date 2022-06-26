2 arrested, facing charges after shooting, police chase in Rostraver Township

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Two people are facing charges in connection with an early morning shooting in Rostraver over the weekend.

The Tribune-Review reports that police arrived at Sweeney's Steakhouse just after 2 a.m. and found a man shot in the stomach.

Another man was shot in the arm and was able to chase down an ambulance.

Both were flown by helicopter to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

Police say a car drove around officers trying to hold down the scene and led them on a chase for over two miles at speeds up to 70 miles per hour.

Police eventually arrested the driver, Dimond Jackson, and one of the car's passengers, Darius Hunter.

Hunter admitted to throwing a handgun out of the window of the car during the chase that police later found and identified as having been reported stolen.

Both Jackson and Hunter were arraigned and are being held in the Westmoreland County Jail.

Their hearings are set for next week.