Sweeney's Steakhouse in Rostraver Twp. announces its permanent closing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Sweeney's Steakhouse in Rostraver Township has closed its doors and they won't be reopening.

The restaurant announced on Wednesday night that the business has closed, effective immediately.

In a post on social media, owner Debra Hardy thanked loyal customers for their support and says she will cherish the memories made at Sweeney's.

The news of Sweeney's closing comes after two people were shot outside of the restaurant last weekend.

Shooting on Rostraver Road. KDKA Photojournalist Timothy Lawson

Two people were arrested following the shooting.

Hardy says the business had been up for sale for over a year prior to the shooting.