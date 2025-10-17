Curt Cignetti out of the running for Penn State coaching job after signing massive extension at Indiana

Curt Cignetti has gotten a big payday, has signed a long-term extension at Indiana University, and is no longer in the running for the coaching vacancy at Penn State.

Cignetti, the current head coach at Indiana University, signed a new 8-year, $93 million contract that runs through 2033.

With his new contract that pays approximately $11.6 million per year, Cignetti is now the third highest paid coach in all of college football.

Born in Pittsburgh, Cignetti was a name mentioned by many as a possibility for the open coaching spot at Penn State University after James Franklin was fired on Sunday.

Cignetti has numerous ties to Pennsylvania and the region, having played college football at West Virginia University and having had coached at the University of Pittsburgh and at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

"We've accomplished a lot here in a short amount of time, but still have a lot of work to do," Cignetti said. "I couldn't be more proud to be a Hoosier and I plan on retiring as a Hoosier."

As a head coach, Cignetti has an overall career record of 136-37 that includes coaching stints at IUP, Elon, James Madison, and now Indiana.

Cignetti's first season at Indiana was one that produced immediate results when the team won 11 games in a season for the first time ever and earned a berth in the College Football Playoff, where they lost to Notre Dame.