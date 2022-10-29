Watch CBS News
Crews working on light rail tunnel this weekend, delays expected

By Patrick Damp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Riders can expect delays this weekend on "The T."

Crews are doing repair work in the Pittsburgh Regional Transit's tunnel between the First Avenue and Steel Plaza stations.

Service will be delayed to the Central Business District and the North Shore.

Crews are expected to be done by Monday morning.

You can always find repair work, updates on delays, and more on the Pittsburgh Regional Transit website at this link.

October 29, 2022

