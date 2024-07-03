Creating their own celebration - Pittsburghers flock to buy fireworks ahead of the holiday

Pittsburghers stock up on fireworks ahead of the Fourth

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tomorrow is the Fourth of July and backyard celebration planning is coming right down to the wire.

We're a fireworks-crazy community and since the bigger ones have become legal around here, people have become very specific.

Sure, there's the big community fireworks show, but these days, plying the aisles of Phantom Fireworks has become a tradition because no matter how good the burgers are the celebration has to include the fireworks.

Melissa Thompson-Schaller made the drive up the Allegheny to New Kensington from Springdale to bring her boys to the fireworks shop.

"They like the mortars, I think that's pretty much what they like to do - some sparklers sometimes," she said. "The little ones like the snaps on the ground, but a variety of everything."

She also said they like a bigger firework to have their own grand finale.

Meanwhile, in the Dumbaugh backyard in Butler, they're looking for something else.

"Oh, I want to see the biggest explosions you can get," they said. "I like to see all the colors and I like everybody around [to see them]."

For Quincy Jones and company in Penn Hills, it's all about the bang.

"Light up the sky and go crazy, that's what I got that for," Jones said pointing at his purchase.

They're looking for the biggest display possible - loud and bright, with Jones adding "I like loud and I like it being rapid - multiple like boom-boom-boom...nice."

Of course, many others said it's all about the kids, getting that "ooh and ahh" reaction.

In a lot of cases, it really is about a communal celebration with families and neighbors, but oftentimes, it isn't cheap.

People will spend several hundred dollars but that's not uncommon because they're getting the big stuff.

That said, the "oohs and ahhs" make it all worth it.