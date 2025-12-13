Watch CBS News
Crane Avenue in Pittsburgh shut down as state police investigate officer-involved shooting

A major roadway in Pittsburgh will be closed for "an extended" period of time, according to Pennsylvania State Police, as they investigate an officer-involved shooting. 

Police tell KDKA-TV that Crane Avenue will be closed after a pursuit ended with shots being fired by an officer earlier in the day on Saturday. 

A pursuit that involved with a stolen car ended with the shooting on Crane Avenue at Saw Mill Run Boulevard. 

The suspect was taken to the hospital, treated, and released into the state police's custody. 

State police have said that there is no threat to the public, but as the investigation continues throughout the day, travelers who may need to use Crane Avenue should consider alternate routes. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KDKA-TV for the latest. 

