Cranberry Township water turns discolored after train derailment

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Cranberry Township residents and business owners are keeping an eye on the water coming out of their faucets.

The West View Water Authority released a water advisory alert on Wednesday to inform residents their water might look like discolored.

According to West View Water Authority, which provides water to Cranberry Township, water production was abruptly increased after the major train derailment in Harmar Township. The water authority had to store water in preparation for a potential shutdown, as the derailment was upstream from its two treatment facilities.

The Advisory details that sediment was stirred up in the piping distribution system, which is causing some discoloration.

West View Water said water continues to meet quality standards and is safe to drink.

Local restaurant owners said they are keeping an eye on their water.

Officials advise residents who discover discolored water to let the water run until it's clear.

As for laundry, the latest advisory states to not use the discolored water to wash items. If items are washed in discolored water and become stained, they suggest keeping the items damp until the water clears. They said to not use chlorine bleach and soak items for a few hours and re-wash with detergent.

West View Water and Cranberry Township officials are still working to resolve the issue.