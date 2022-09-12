Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Department honors lives lost to 9/11

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Ceremonies honoring those lost to the 9/11 attacks began at sunrise this morning for the Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Department.

The assistant fire chief was out playing "Taps" in front of the company's 9/11 memorial - performing at the moment each tower and the Pentagon was hit and fell.

"There's a whole generation of kids who have grown up not knowing about this. It's our duty and responsibility to make sure the next generation understands what happened on September 11, 2001," said Bruce Hezlep, Master Firefighter at the Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Department.

The company also has a huge American flag hanging from the back of their ladder truck - that will remain flying through sundown.