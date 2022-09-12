Watch CBS News
Local News

Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Department honors lives lost to 9/11

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Department Honors 9/11
Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Department Honors 9/11 00:50

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Ceremonies honoring those lost to the 9/11 attacks began at sunrise this morning for the Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Department.

The assistant fire chief was out playing "Taps" in front of the company's 9/11 memorial - performing at the moment each tower and the Pentagon was hit and fell.

"There's a whole generation of kids who have grown up not knowing about this. It's our duty and responsibility to make sure the next generation understands what happened on September 11, 2001," said Bruce Hezlep, Master Firefighter at the Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Department. 

The company also has a huge American flag hanging from the back of their ladder truck - that will remain flying through sundown.

First published on September 11, 2022 / 8:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.