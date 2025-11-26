Factory in Cranberry Township evacuated due to nitric acid release

A factory in Cranberry Township had to be evacuated on Wednesday morning due to a hazmat situation.

The facility is located on Commonwealth Drive, and hazmat crews were called to the scene just after 9 a.m.

According to dispatchers, nitric acid was accidentally released from a barrel, causing a red vapor cloud to gather inside the building.

The building was evacuated as a result, and no injuries have been reported as of around noon.

Fresenius Kabi USA is the owner of the building.

We're working to learn more about the incident, stay with KDKA-TV online and on air.