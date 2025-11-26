Watch CBS News
Factory in Cranberry Township evacuated due to nitric acid release

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh.
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A factory in Cranberry Township had to be evacuated on Wednesday morning due to a hazmat situation. 

The facility is located on Commonwealth Drive, and hazmat crews were called to the scene just after 9 a.m. 

According to dispatchers, nitric acid was accidentally released from a barrel, causing a red vapor cloud to gather inside the building. 

The building was evacuated as a result, and no injuries have been reported as of around noon. 

Fresenius Kabi USA is the owner of the building. 

We're working to learn more about the incident, stay with KDKA-TV online and on air. 

