Crime

Man shot after getting off bus in Crafton Heights

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was shot after he got off a bus in Pittsburgh's Crafton Heights neighborhood overnight, police said. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police found the victim with a gunshot wound to his hand after officers were called to the intersection of Woodlow Street and Crucible Street just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday. 

The victim told police that as he got off a bus, he was "in contact" with two other people when he was shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

Violent crime unit detectives are investigating.  

First published on June 13, 2023 / 1:44 PM

