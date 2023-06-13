Man shot after getting off bus in Crafton Heights
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was shot after he got off a bus in Pittsburgh's Crafton Heights neighborhood overnight, police said.
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police found the victim with a gunshot wound to his hand after officers were called to the intersection of Woodlow Street and Crucible Street just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday.
The victim told police that as he got off a bus, he was "in contact" with two other people when he was shot.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Violent crime unit detectives are investigating.
