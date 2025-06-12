Homicide charges filed in Crafton Heights shooting that left one woman dead

Homicide charges have been filed in a shooting that left a woman dead in Crafton Heights earlier this month.

According to a criminal complaint provided to KDKA-TV, a woman, later identified as Samantha Howells, died after she was found shot inside her car at Corlis Street and Chartiers Avenue.

Police now said that 19-year-old Isreal Moseby shot the woman at close range.

Moseby was previously charged in 2023, when he was 17 years old, with stabbing a woman in the neck in a home on the North Side.

At that time, he was charged as an adult with multiple felonies. However, according to court records, the preliminary hearing in that case has been delayed 18 times.

He was scheduled to appear in court on the 2023 charges later this month.

Shooting shocks the community

When Howells was found shot in her car, officers found her and began adminstering CPR until medics arrived.

She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The shooting came as a shock to residents, especially since it happened along a heavily-traveled route near rush hour.

"Oh my goodness. It's so sad. I don't know what's going on in the world. When I heard that woman got killed, I'm very nervous," said resident Chelsey Harris. "My daughter goes to school right around the corner, so I'm nervous. She missed school today, so I'm glad."