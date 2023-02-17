Court orders Aliquippa home care company to pay nearly $300,000 in back wages

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) - The United States Department of Labor has announced that a Beaver County home care company will have to pay a total of $285,000 in back wages to 23 employees following a court order.

Lucky's Home Care in Aliquippa and its owner denied 23 of its home health aides overtime pay required by law.

"Professional caregivers have always been and will continue to be among our nation's most essential workers. We depend on them to care for us and our family members in times of need and, in return, they deserve our appreciation, respect, and protection," explained Wage and Hour District Director John DuMont. "In this case, Lucky's Home Care LLC and its owner Cheryl McMiller failed to honor their legal obligation to pay workers all of their hard-earned wages, including overtime pay."

The investigation found McMiller willfully violated the Fair Labor Standards Act so along with backpay, the company will also pay a $21,528 civil penalty.

In August, the U.S. Labor Department's Office of the Solicitor filed a complaint that alleged the company was violating the FLSA and the company did not respond. This led the department to ask the court to enter a default judgment which would expedite the wage recovery process.

Meanwhile, Lucky's Home Care asked the court to dismiss the complaint but they rejected the request.

"The U.S. Department of Labor will not hesitate to litigate against an employer in federal district court to recover unpaid wages and liquidated damages owed to workers under the Fair Labor Standards Act," said Deputy Regional Solicitor Samantha Thomas in Philadelphia. "This case shows healthcare industry employers that noncompliance with federal law can lead to legal consequences."

"Hardworking healthcare workers will choose to work for employers who value them, pay them full wages, and respect their rights," DuMont added. "Employers who comply with labor law and appreciate the dignity of work will have a clear advantage when it comes to recruiting and retaining workers."

Lucky's Home Care is a company that provides in-home caregiving services such as shopping, housekeeping, cooking, 24-hour care, and grooming and health needs.