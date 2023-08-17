Couple accused of cashing fraudulent check for $61,000

Couple accused of cashing fraudulent check for $61,000

Couple accused of cashing fraudulent check for $61,000

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Arrest warrants have been issued for two people accused of cashing a fraudulent check.

Pittsburgh Police say that Angel Vega and Davon Casseus cashed the check for $61,000 at a financial institution in the city.

Police believe they are in a 2023 Jeep Wagoneer with a Pennsylvania U.S. Marine Corps Veteran specialty registration.