Couple accused of cashing fraudulent check for $61,000

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Arrest warrants have been issued for two people accused of cashing a fraudulent check.

Pittsburgh Police say that Angel Vega and Davon Casseus cashed the check for $61,000 at a financial institution in the city.

Police believe they are in a 2023 Jeep Wagoneer with a Pennsylvania U.S. Marine Corps Veteran specialty registration. 

First published on August 17, 2023 / 1:25 AM

