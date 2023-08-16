County sheriffs announce arrest of man for throwing rock through glass door of homeless shelter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County Sheriffs announced the arrest of a man accused of throwing a rock through the glass door of a homeless shelter.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were in front of the courthouse around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night when they heard yelling followed by the sound of broken glass.

One deputy then saw a man throwing a large rock at the glass door of the homeless shelter. He was handcuffed and identified at 50-year-old Willie Jenkins II.

They learned he had no listed home address and was verbally abusive to deputies as he was taken into the courts building, and then Allegheny County Jail.

Staff at the homeless shelter told the sheriff's office that he became angry after he was told he would be banned from the shelter for 24 hours due to behavioral issues.

Jenkins was then arraigned on two counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. It was also learned that he is a convicted sex offender in Florida and is also facing two counts of failure to register as a sex offender.

He is in the Allegheny County Jail and his bond is set at $10,000.