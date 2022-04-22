County police arrest suspect invovled in three commercial burglaries

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Local law enforcement agencies and Allegheny County Police teamed up to investigate three commercial burglaries that took place in Clairton, Dravosburg, and Glassport.

On Thursday, police were called to the Exxon store on North State Street in Clairton just before 3:30 p.m., while investigating that scene they learned of another burglary at Primetime Metals on Washington Avenue in Dravosburg.

Hours later, a third burglary took place at Glassport Laundromat on Monongahela Avenue in Glassport.

Clairton Police, McKeesport Police, and Glassport Police all collaborated with Allegheny County Police in these burglaries.

Throughout the investigation, detectives determined that Shae Patterson was the suspect responsible for the three burglaries. He was taken into custody around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Patterson stole cash, a crossbow, various electronics, and silver.

The burglaries also resulted in thousands of dollars of damage.