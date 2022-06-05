Watch CBS News
County health department treating stormwater basins this week

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Health Department will be busy fighting mosquitos this week.

Crews will be out treating stormwater catch basins with pesticides in certain parts of the city.

The pesticides are non-toxic to people, pets, and aquatic life.

Treatments will begin on Monday and last through Friday.

It will happen between 4:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

