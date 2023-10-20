Country singer Lainey Wilson bringing tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Country singer Lainey Wilson is coming to Pittsburgh next fall.

The singer and "Yellowstone" actress is bringing her Country's Cool Again Tour to the Petersen Events Center in Oakland on Oct. 26, 2024.

The tour kicks off in Nashville at the end of May and makes dozens of stops across North America before wrapping up in Monroe, Louisiana.

Throughout the tour, she'll be joined by Ian Munsick and Zach Top, who will open in Pittsburgh, as well as Jackson Dean on other stops.

"Nothing gets me buzzin' like putting on a show and singing along with the crowd," Wilson said in a news release from Live Nation. "I want to give a big thank you to all of the fans who have continuously showed up and showed out this year. We can't wait to see you nationwide on the Country's Cool Again Tour!"

Just this year, Wilson has won four ACM Awards, two CMT Music Awards and three PCCA Awards. She also received a record-breaking nine nominations at the CMA Awards.

There will be presales in the week leading up to Oct. 27, when tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m.