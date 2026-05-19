Corrections officer suspended after man stabbed to death at Allegheny County Jail

A corrections officer has been suspended after a man was stabbed to death by other inmates at the Allegheny County Jail.

Allegheny County councilwoman Bethany Hallam, who sits on the Jail Oversight Board, has watched surveillance video of the deadly stabbing. She said the corrections officer working there during the incident was walked out last week on Wednesday after the assault.

Police said 44-year-old Tyrone Good, who was accused of killing his girlfriend Michelle Sturdivant, died after an assault at the jail.

"They are awaiting trial, they have their right to their day in court, and until they get that day, it is up to us to make sure everything is OK," Hallam said.

"Everybody who is incarcerated in the jail and the folks who work there as well are our responsibility to take care of," she added.

As someone who was once an inmate at the jail, Hallam has a unique understanding. As a Jail Oversight Board member, she's looking into the case but can't say much because of the ongoing investigation.

"This is very much not OK. It brings up a lot of concerns about the overpopulation of the jail. I've been on the Jail Oversight Board about six years now and the population has drastically increased since 2020. We've been seeing a steady uptick year after year and I think what it shows is that if we can't keep the folks in the jail safe, we need to work to reduce the population," Hallam said.

Last Wednesday, Tyrone Good was attacked by multiple people, according to the Allegheny County Police Department. He was stabbed then later died.

The 44-year-old's attorney said he was moved to a different area, and then the assault took place within an hour. A corrections officer that was there at the time of the incident has been placed on unpaid leave.