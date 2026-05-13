Inmate killed in attack at Allegheny County Jail

A man incarcerated in the Allegheny County Jail died after he was assaulted by multiple inmates on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The Allegheny County Police Department said preliminary information shows that shortly before 1 p.m., multiple people entered the 44-year-old victim's jail cell and assaulted him. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators didn't provide any other details about the attack, but said everyone involved is accounted for.

"As is practice, an internal review by Allegheny County Jail officials will also be conducted," police said in a news release.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office will release the victim's name as well as his cause and manner of death, police said. His family has been notified.

Allegheny County police said they're continuing to investigate the man's death.