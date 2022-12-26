Coroner called to fire in South Union Township
SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Fayette County 911 confirmed to KDKA the coroner's office was called to the scene following a fire that broke out in South Union Township on Saturday.
Firefighters got the call just before 6:30 Saturday night, sending them to Shaffers Corner Road.
It is still unknown how many people were injured as a result of the fire, which took multiple crews to knock down.
The house is considered a total loss.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.