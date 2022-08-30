Coroner called to crash scene on Route 31 in Westmoreland County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The coroner has been called to a crash on Route 31 in South Huntington Township, Westmoreland County.
The crash occurred just before 6 AM. The road was closed between I-70 and Nichols Road. 9-1-1 dispatchers confirmed there is at least one victim.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.