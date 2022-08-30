Watch CBS News
Coroner called to crash scene on Route 31 in Westmoreland County

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The coroner has been called to a crash on Route 31 in South Huntington Township, Westmoreland County.

The crash occurred just before 6 AM. The road was closed between I-70 and Nichols Road. 9-1-1 dispatchers confirmed there is at least one victim.

First published on August 30, 2022 / 9:46 AM

