Coroner called to crash scene on Route 31 in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The coroner has been called to a crash on Route 31 in South Huntington Township, Westmoreland County.

The crash occurred just before 6 AM. The road was closed between I-70 and Nichols Road. 9-1-1 dispatchers confirmed there is at least one victim.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.