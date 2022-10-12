Watch CBS News
Death of 10-month-old boy in Beaver Falls under investigation

/ CBS Pittsburgh

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) - Beaver County detectives are investigating the death of a baby boy.

A 911 call came in around 2:10 Wednesday saying a 10-month-old wasn't breathing in Beaver Falls. Hours later, detectives were still going in and out of a house at Fourth Avenue and 15th Street. 

kdka-beaver-falls-coroner.png
The coroner was called to Fourth Avenue and 15th Street in Beaver Falls on Oct. 12, 2022.  (Photo: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

Details are limited, but the Beaver County district attorney confirmed his detectives are investigating the boy's death.

The child hasn't been identified. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  

First published on October 12, 2022 / 4:01 PM

