Cornell football team honors late head coach Ed Dawson in season finale

Cornell High School's final football game of the season was dedicated to the memory of head coach Ed Dawson, who died after collapsing during the previous week's game.

A moment of silence was held just before their game at Northgate. A large flag that said "Do it for coach" led the team onto the field.

"Tonight's game is about more than just football," Northgate's announcer said to begin the on-field tribute.

It's been an emotionally draining week, Cornell Superintendent Dr Aaron Thomas said.

Last Sunday, he'd been uncertain if their next game, their last of the season, would take place.

But after talking with players, coaches and Dawson's family, the path forward became clear.

"I was conflicted to have the game or not, but one thing was, you know, we didn't want our seniors' last memory to be last Friday night," Thomas said.

Playing the game is what Dawson would have wanted, Thomas added.

At the same time, he explained, being at the game, "There's definitely a void. You'd hear his booming voice about right now."

Hours after burying his father, Dawson's son EJ was one of the coaches on the sidelines, helping lead the team. Dawson's cousin, EJ Smith, was in the stands, waving the "Do it for coach" flag.

"He just took care of all the players around him. So we just want to make sure we dedicate this game to him," Smith said. "It's really emotional. [I'm] all over the place. From waking up this morning early, getting ready for a funeral and then being here later the same day supporting his own players."

A fan at one point shouted "Do it for coach," which became a sort of rallying cry that Smith explained transcended football.

"At this point in life, everything that we do is for him. We need to make sure we make good decisions. Make sure we're taking care of each other, checking on each other, loving on each other, strictly for him," Smith said.

At the beginning of the game, the announcer said matter-of-factly, "The Cornell Raiders are led by head coach Ed Dawson."

While Dawson may not have physically been on the sidelines, he was still there.

"All great coaches have their teams take on their personality, and our kids have his personality," Thomas said. "They'll be tough, they'll be resilient, and you're going to see his imprint just throughout the game constantly."