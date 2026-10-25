Cornell school community honors football coach Ed Dawson at candlelight vigil

The Cornell school community came together Sunday night in an emotional candlelight vigil held in Coraopolis for head football coach Ed Dawson, who died after collapsing during the team's game on Friday night.

His praises echoed throughout the home stadium where his impact could be seen by all, but it was off that field where his impact was felt most deeply.

"He measured his seasons in young men, not wins," said Coraopolis Mayor Michael Alan Dixon.

"He had a way of being tough and loving at the same time," another speaker said.

Dawson collapsed during Friday's game at Rochester High School in Beaver County. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. He was just 55.

"We're going to feel this for a while, so it's going to be hard," said Superintendent Dr. Aaron Thomas. "We lost a big part of us."

Thomas hired Dawson in 2009. The two talked every day. He called Dawson a natural mentor.

"He knew that sometimes you got to put your arm around a student, sometimes you got to love them up, and sometimes you got to tell them what they need to hear, not what they want to hear," Thomas said, explaining it came from a space of love and caring.

Raequan Troutman, a 2023 Cornell football graduate, felt that firsthand, adding that Dawson had a profound impact on his life.

"Coach was like a second father to me," he said.

Ahead of the candlelight vigil, Troutman spent a long time sitting at the center of the field. Not only was it where a memorial to Dawson had been placed, but it was also a spot Thomas had met Troutman before every game.

"Either to talk about the game plan or to tell each other we love each other," Troutman said, explaining that he felt a connection to Dawson while sitting there.

Love was an integral part of their relationship.

"Coach will call you down there every week just to make sure you're good," Troutman said. "I've been in a dark place in my life where I damn near wanted to take my own, and nobody was there but Coach. He checked on me every single day, texted me every day."

Dr. Thomas said they had to meet with players late Friday night to inform them of Dawson's passing.

"They took it very hard Friday night, so yeah, we're going to love them up the best we can," Thomas said.

Just like Coach did.

Counselors are being provided to students this week. Thomas said they haven't figured out what will happen with Cornell's next football game.