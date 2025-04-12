Family of Corey Comperatore hosts blood drive in his honor

The family of Corey Comperatore, the man who was shot and killed during the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, organized a blood drive in his honor.

The blood drive, which is being held in Freeport on Saturday and Sunday at Laub Hall, benefits local patients.

Comperatore's mother, Karen Schafer Bird, said blood is the most precious gift someone can give.

She is a former nurse. It was her way of helping to save life. Her son did the same through his work as a firefighter.

"He was very much a humanitarian and an everyday hero," Bird said.

A hero until his last breath, he shielded his family from gunfire at the rally.

"We couldn't save our brother," said Corey's sister, Dawn Comperatore-Schafer. "If we could have been able to save Corey, he would have needed a lot of blood."

That was why the blood drive just made sense.

"It was my dream from the beginning after this tragedy," Bird said. "I needed some sort of purpose to get out of bed."

Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs a blood transfusion, making each donation more vital, said Maya Santana, a communications manager for Vitalant, which helped organize the blood drive.

"There is a blood shortage in this area, and we figure the best way to honor our brother is to save as many lives as we could for our community," Dawn said.

Their way of giving back makes it easier for others to do the same.

"Everyone here who has given an arm and a unit of blood has saved countless lives and that makes me proud," Bird said.

Sunday's blood drive runs until 4 p.m. You can sign up to donate at this link.