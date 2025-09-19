Sale of Corelle Brands plant in Charleroi stalls, leaders say

The sale of the Corelle Brands glass plant in Charleroi has stalled.

The Anchor Hocking-owned glass plant closed in April after 132 years, taking 300 jobs with it. However, word came of a potential buyer in July. For months, there was hope that German glassmaker Sediver would reopen the plant. But then came detrimental news.

"This announcement from the [Federal Trade Commission] that this deal is on hold for the moment is pretty disappointing," Charleroi Borough Manager Joe Manning said.

Manning said the sale is on hold, while others in this town are saying the deal is completely off, claiming the FTC will not approve the foreign company, which makes commercial glass products, purchasing a company that previously made consumer glass products.

KDKA reached out to the FTC for clarification. The FTC Office of Public Affairs said, "We have no comment."

"It's gonna have an impact on people's emotions because they were really excited when the announcement came out that another manufacturer was gonna take that site over," Manning said. "So, it is, as I said, very disheartening."

So, what's next for this plant here in Charleroi? Borough officials said they will continue to work extremely hard to find a buyer, whether that is reworking the deal with this current potential buyer to make it work or starting from scratch and finding someone all over again.