Police officers, dispatcher recognized for saving lives at Coraopolis apartment building fire

Two police officers and a dispatcher from Coraopolis Borough were recognized by for their efforts in saving lives when a fire broke out an apartment building earlier this year.

Officer Jon Short, Corporal Brad Graham, and Dispatcher John Lorenc were recognized in front of borough council on Wednesday evening.

The fire started in an apartment on the first floor of a 12-unit building along 6th Avenue on January 20 and the officers and dispatcher are being credited for saving 10 people's lives that night.

Police say the officers were dispatched to the apartment building and worked to go door-to-door to help get everyone out of the building.

While on the 4th floor of the building, Officer Short helped carry an elderly woman down the stairs with assistance from Corporal Graham.

The police department says that Dispatcher Lorenc's "quick thinking and decisive action in relaying the information to first responders played a valuable role throughout the incident and allowed the officers to respond quickly and remove the residents out of the building and out of harm's way."

"Chief, it is with great pride and honor that I present Cpl. Graham, Ofc. Short, and Dispatcher John Lorenc before you to be recognized for their outstanding service to our community that night," said Coraopolis Borough Police Captain Robert Litterini.

The department says the actions of the officers and disregard for their own personal safety helped save the lives of the 10 people in the building that night.