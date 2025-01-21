10 people safely escape late-night apartment building fire in Coraopolis

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) -- Nearly a dozen people safely got out of their apartments after a fire started in a Coraopolis building late Monday night.

The fire started in an apartment on the first floor of the 12-unit building along 6th Avenue and a police officer told KDKA's news crew at the scene that 10 people got out of the building with no injuries.

Nearly a dozen people safely got out of an apartment building in Coraopolis after a fire started in the first floor of the building. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

The Salvation Army is now helping those affected by the fire.

It's unclear if or how many people may have been displaced by the fire.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating what started the fire.