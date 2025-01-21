Watch CBS News
10 people safely escape late-night apartment building fire in Coraopolis

By Mike Darnay

Coraopolis apartment building fire under investigation
Coraopolis apartment building fire under investigation 00:15

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) -- Nearly a dozen people safely got out of their apartments after a fire started in a Coraopolis building late Monday night. 

The fire started in an apartment on the first floor of the 12-unit building along 6th Avenue and a police officer told KDKA's news crew at the scene that 10 people got out of the building with no injuries.

kdka-6th-avenue-coraopolis-apartment-building-fire.jpg
Nearly a dozen people safely got out of an apartment building in Coraopolis after a fire started in the first floor of the building.  KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

The Salvation Army is now helping those affected by the fire. 

It's unclear if or how many people may have been displaced by the fire.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating what started the fire.

