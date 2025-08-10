Coraopolis community holds vigil for man killed in hit-and-run

Members of the Corapolis community gathered on Saturday night to remember Ulises Medina Montalvo, the man who was killed in a hit-and-run last weekend.

They came together at the Citgo gas station where the hit-and-run took place.

Those in attendance said they remember Montalvo as someone who made his community a better place.

"He's done so much for us, even if you were a stranger, helped with yardwork, planting flowers, even businesses, he was doing yardwork, everything," said Julie Populo. "It's just honestly the right thing to do because he's done a lot for us."

Police said Montalvo was crossing Fourth Avenue at Main Street when he was hit by an SUV last Sunday night.

Arrest made in hit-and-run

The driver took off after allegedly hitting Montalvo last Sunday night, but police found the driver.

Coraopolis police tell KDKA-TV that they were able to locate the driver at his home in Ambridge through traffic light cameras and license plate readers on Route 65.

KDKA-TV learned the driver is an undocumented immigrant and has been detained by ICE.

Police have not publicly released the suspect's name.

"He was a very special person in this town." Support pours out for victim

Along with Saturday night's vigil, since Montalvo's death, a memorial has been erected and continues to grow near the scene, thanks to the love and support from the community.

"This whole town, it's quiet now," Ben Squair of Coraopolis said. "This town, it feels sort of empty because we lost something."

"I appreciate everybody that's coming down and putting stuff out here for him because he was a very special person in this town," Laura Henry of Coraopolis said.

Montalvo was known as Tony to many in Coraopolis. People knew the 61-year-old man as a hard worker and a helper.