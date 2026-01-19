Coraopolis council members vote to end partnership with ICE

Coraopolis has ended its partnership with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Borough leaders voted Friday night to end the agreement made just last month between the Coraopolis Police Department and ICE.

The vote was a tight one. Four council members voted in favor of rescinding the agreement. Three voted in favor of keeping it.

Under the 287(g) Program, qualified state and local law enforcement can carry out immigration enforcement functions on ICE's behalf if ICE requests it.

Before the vote, many neighbors residents packed the council chambers to voice their opinions.

Harris said there were many in the community who support the agreement with ICE, along with many who are in disagreement.

Michael Dixon, the mayor of Coraopolis, said on Facebook Friday that the vote did not change the police department's daily operations. He added that the police department has never performed immigration enforcement, and that is not changing. He said he has complete confidence in his chief and police force.

KDKA reached out to Coraopolis police and ICE but has not heard back.