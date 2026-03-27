Cooler weather rolls in after a rainy night and morning in Pittsburgh

Cooler air is rushing in behind the overnight cold front that we saw. Our official high today will be either 53° or 54°.

Afternoon temperatures, though, will only hit the low 40s with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. It'll be breezy with winds out of the north at around 10-15 mph.

Conditions in Pittsburgh, March 27, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

That'll push wind chill values back into the mid to low 30s this afternoon. Make sure you don't forget the jacket as you are heading out the door

When it comes to rain totals, the Pittsburgh airport recorded 1.46" of rain yesterday. That was just two tenths off of the daily record. We picked up around half an inch of rain in the morning hours before rain came to an end for an overall storm total of around 2". The best news was the lack of severe weather yesterday.

Observed rainfall totals over the past 24 hours KDKA Weather Center

We have one possible (likely) tornado just west of Mercer County in Ohio, but that is it. There were a couple of large hail reports near Steubenville yesterday, but only four reports were filed in Pittsburgh, with all reports coming from either Allegheny or Washington counties.

While I am looking forward to going back and looking at why storms didn't develop yesterday like expected, my early suspicions are that dew points simply weren't high enough to cause large lapse rate changes with height.

Flood warning in place through 10:30 Friday morning KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead, temperatures will be down in the 20s on Saturday morning with Saturday highs in the mid-40s. Sunday highs will hit the mid-50s. Next week will see spring-like weather with a couple of storm chances, with the first one coming on Monday afternoon.