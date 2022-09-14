Cooking with Rania: Zucchini Pineapple Bread

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you have lots of zucchini from your summer garden, you'll want to try out this recipe from Rania Harris!

Zucchini Pineapple Bread

Ingredients:



3 eggs (I buy my eggs from the Farmer's Market while they are available)

1 cup Canola oil

2 cups granulated sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups shredded zucchini ~ squeezed dry

1 - 8 ounce can crushed canned pineapple ~ drained well

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon fine salt (not coarse salt)

½ teaspoon baking powder

2 teaspoons cinnamon (I prefer Mexican cinnamon if available)

1 cup multicolored raisins (I buy my raisins from Trader Joes)

1 cup chopped walnuts

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°

In a stand mixer, beat the eggs, oil, sugar and vanilla until light and fluffy. Fold in the zucchini and pineapple

Combine dry ingredients and add to batter

Pour in nuts and raisins and fold into the batter

Pour batter into 2 well-greased 9" x 5" loaf pans

Bake 1 hour or until firm

Cool in pan for 10 – 15 minutes before attempting to remove the bread from the pans.

Note: Because zucchini is in so much abundance, I always make multiple batches and freeze a few loaves for a delicious treat later in the season.