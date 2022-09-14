Cooking with Rania: Zucchini Pineapple Bread
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you have lots of zucchini from your summer garden, you'll want to try out this recipe from Rania Harris!
Zucchini Pineapple Bread
Ingredients:
- 3 eggs (I buy my eggs from the Farmer's Market while they are available)
- 1 cup Canola oil
- 2 cups granulated sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 2 cups shredded zucchini ~ squeezed dry
- 1 - 8 ounce can crushed canned pineapple ~ drained well
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon fine salt (not coarse salt)
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon (I prefer Mexican cinnamon if available)
- 1 cup multicolored raisins (I buy my raisins from Trader Joes)
- 1 cup chopped walnuts
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350°
In a stand mixer, beat the eggs, oil, sugar and vanilla until light and fluffy. Fold in the zucchini and pineapple
Combine dry ingredients and add to batter
Pour in nuts and raisins and fold into the batter
Pour batter into 2 well-greased 9" x 5" loaf pans
Bake 1 hour or until firm
Cool in pan for 10 – 15 minutes before attempting to remove the bread from the pans.
Note: Because zucchini is in so much abundance, I always make multiple batches and freeze a few loaves for a delicious treat later in the season.
