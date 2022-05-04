Cooking With Rania: Ocean Cobb Salad

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- May is salad month! Rania Harris is kicking it off with a seafood-themed cobb salad.

Ocean Cobb Salad

Ingredients:

2 heads romaine lettuce

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

1# cooked shrimp

1# can jumbo lump crab

8 ounce package frozen cooked lobster tail and claw meat - defrosted

12 strips best-quality smoky bacon, cooked until crisp, blotted on paper towels, and crumbled

6 hard-boiled eggs, chopped

½ small red or sweet onion - chopped

1 cup Roquefort or other crumbly blue cheese

2 avocados, cut into ½-inch cubes (at the last minute so they don't discolor)

¼ cup finely minced chives

1 cup Cobb Salad Dressing (see recipe below)

Directions:

Chop romaine lettuce. Place in a large salad bowl.

Arrange cherry tomatoes, chicken, bacon, eggs, cheese and freshly diced avocados in mounds, attractively spaced, on top of the lettuce. You may want to divide each ingredient into two smaller mounds, but the final result should be visually pleasing.

Sprinkle chives over entire platter.

When ready to eat, present salad at the table, and toss with enough dressing to moisten and flavor. Season with salt and pepper, if needed.



Cobb Salad Dressing

Makes approximately 2 cups

½ cup red-wine vinegar

¼ teaspoon sugar

Juice of ½ lemon, freshly squeezed

1½ teaspoons sea salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 small clove garlic, finely minced

1 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

What to do:

1. Shake all ingredients except oil together in a large jar. Wait at least 15 minutes for sugar and salt to dissolve.

2. Add oil and shake again. Set aside for at least an hour before using to allow the flavors to marry. Extra dressing can be stored in the refrigerator for at least two weeks.

Salad serves 8