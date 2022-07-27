Cooking with Rania: Linguine with Pesto, Tomatoes and Mozzarella

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is making a perfect summer pasta!

Linguine with Pesto, Tomatoes and Mozzarella

2 pounds Campari tomatoes ~ halved

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 cloves of garlic ~ minced

Extra virgin Greek olive oil

1 pound linguine

1 cup Lemon Basil Pesto (see recipe below)

6 ounces fresh baby (Bocconcini) mozzarella

Fresh basil leaves for garnish

Directions:

Heat the oven to 450° and arrange the rack in the middle of the oven.

In a large bowl, toss tomatoes with sea salt freshly cracked black pepper, garlic and olive oil and transfer to a parchment lined rimmed baking sheet. Bake in the preheated oven for 25 minutes or until the tomatoes begin to collapse and develop some char.

While the tomatoes are roasting, cook the linguine in salted boiling water according to package directions (al dente) and reserve ½ cup of the pasta water before draining.

Transfer the hot pasta to a large shallow serving bowl and add the pesto to toss and coat. Add as much of the pasta water as necessary to help mix and coat the pasta evenly. Season to taste with sea salt and black pepper.

Add the roasted tomatoes and mozzarella to the pasta and toss to combine garnish with fresh basil and serve immediately.

Serves: 6

Lemon Basil Pesto

3 cloves garlic

½ cup toasted pine nuts

2/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

3 cups loosely packed basil

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

½ teaspoon Calabrian chili paste

2/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

Sea salt to taste

Directions:

To make the pesto, put the garlic in a food processor and pulse to a fine chop. Add ½ cup pine nuts, 2/3 cup Parmesan cheese, basil, lemon zest and juice and Calabrian chili paste and process until finely chopped. With the motor running, add the oil in a slow and steady stream, blending until well combined. Season with sea salt to taste.

You can freeze the leftover pesto in ice cube trays and use as needed throughout the season. I always make a lot of pesto at this time of the year and freeze it for the winter.