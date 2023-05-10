Cooking with Rania: Croissant Casserole with Spinach and Prosciutto

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris has a great recipe for Mother's Day brunch!

Croissant Casserole with Spinach and Prosciutto (For Mom)

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

4 tablespoons unsalted butter - cubed

6 - day old croissant roughly torn into thirds

10 large eggs, beaten

4 cups whole milk

½ cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage

Pinch of nutmeg

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1-12 ounce package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

1 ½ cups shredded Gouda cheese

1 ½ cups shredded Gruyere cheese

3 ounces of thinly sliced prosciutto, torn

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease a 9 x 13 – inch baking dish.

Place the torn croissant in the bottom of the baking dish and cover with the cubes of butter. Bake until lightly toasted about 12 – 15 minutes. Remove and allow the croissant to cool in the pan until they are not hot to touch. This is very important so when you pour the custard in the dish you don't "scramble" the eggs.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, mustard, sage, nutmeg and salt and pepper to taste. Add in the spinach and three quarters of a cup of each of the two cheeses. Pour the mixture over the toasted croissants, making sure that it covers them completely. Top with the remaining cheeses and the prosciutto. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

When ready to bake, remove the casserole from the refrigerator and preheat the oven to 350°F.

Bake for roughly 45 minutes or until the center of the casserole is set. If the croissants begin to brown too much before cooking, lightly tent with foil and continue baking.

Remove the casserole from the oven and allowed to cool five minutes before serving. Serve with a mixed green salad mixed with strawberries dressed with a light lemon vinaigrette.

Serves: 8